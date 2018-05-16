Dublin-based fintech firm Circle raises $110m in funding round

Circle, a Goldman Sachs-backed fintech firm with its headquarters in Dublin, has raised $110 million (€ 93.1 million) in a Series E round led by Bitmain, a Beijing-based bitcoin miner.

Also participating in the financing round were existing investors IDG Capital, Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, Accel, Digital Currency Group, and Pantera, along with new backers Blockchain Capital and Tusk Ventures.

Circle, which is valued at nearly €3 bilion following the latest round, also announced a new virtual currency or so-called “stablecoin”,known as Circle USDC, which is to run on ethereum, will be pegged to the US dollar.

Company co-founder Jeremy Allaire described Circle USDC as essentially “a dollar that operates on blockchain.”

The deal comes just a few months after Circle purchased Poloniex, a Boston-based cryptocurrency exchange in a deal valued at about $400 million (€338 million).

Poloniex has grown to become one of the world’s leading token marketplaces. Available in over 100 countries, it was one of the first exchanges in the world to offer liquidity in ethereum, and to reach $1 billion in daily volume.

Circle, which last year announced plans to double its Irish workforce to about 40 people, is a former bitcoin start-up that in recent years has shifted focus towards social payments.

Established by Mr Allaire, who previously founded online video platform Brightcove, and Sean Neville, Circle reported a $18.2 million loss in 2016. However, it recently announced it has now reached profitability and expects revenue and profit growth this year.

The company’s Circle Pay platform, one of four products the firm has, enables users to make domestic and cross-border payments easily using blockchain, the technology that underpins bitcoin.