What is behind Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City?

Demonstrators carry photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip during a protest calling for a hostages deal on Thursday in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel’s longest-ever war is about to become a lot longer.

After 22 months of fighting, the security cabinet’s decision to capture Gaza City, adopted in the early hours of Friday morning, means months, possibly years, of combat ahead.

According to Israeli sources, the first stage will be the eviction of an estimated 800,000 residents from Gaza’s last remaining urban population centre to the central camps area of the Palestinian enclave, or farther south to the Muwassi region along the coast, which is already crowded with war refugees.

This forced population transfer is scheduled to be completed by October 7th. The date was not chosen randomly- it is symbolic, marking the second anniversary of the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis.

After the Gaza city residents – many of whom have already been forced from their homes on multiple occasions – are moved out, the military takeover will begin, along with the expected militant resistance.

Hamas military capabilities have been significantly downgraded over the last two years, but small cells continue to engage Israeli forces using guerrilla-style tactics.

Israel believes it can conquer Gaza City without a full occupation of the entire coastal enclave, but, ominously, some military experts warn that “mopping – up" operations could take a year or even two years.

There is currently no plan to invade and occupy the refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, where it is understood some of the 20 Israeli hostages seized on October 7th, 2023 believed to be alive are being held. This, however, could change.

It is also possible that the military assault will be put on hold if ceasefire talks resume with a realistic prospect of a breakthrough.

Remarkably, the decision to expand the war came despite the fact that a clear majority of Israelis support a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and end the fighting.

The decision also goes against the recommendations of military leaders, who have voiced opposition to the manoeuvre.

Never before has an Israeli government embarked on a military operation lacking a consensus, as is the case now.

Soldiers are exhausted, particularly the reservists, many of whom are self-employed and students and who have already been drafted for hundreds of days, placing an unprecedented burden on marriages, livelihoods and studies.

The government claims the “efforts to return the hostages will continue across all avenues” but many relatives and friends of the hostages described the escalation as a “death sentence” for their loved ones.

There is a palpable feeling among much of the Israeli public that government policy – to the extent that there is a cohesive policy – is being dictated by far-right extremist members of cabinet. The belief is prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is bowing to their demands to retain their support.

More misery is in store for the residents of Gaza and military fatalities on the Israeli side are inevitable.