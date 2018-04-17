Cambridge Analytica coverage ‘has led to confusion’

Recent media coverage of Cambridge Analytica and its relationship with Facebook may have resulted in the inadvertent conflation of two separate areas of regulation, the Data Protection Commissioner has told an Oireachtas committee.

Helen Dixon made the remarks while appearing before the Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment on Tuesday.

“The issues of personal data processing on the one hand and electoral matters on the other are distinct and separate from each other and my office has no role in regulating the core aspects of electoral activity, including advertising and canvassing activities, other than where personal data is deployed,” Ms Dixon told the committee.

Ms Dixon said political microtargeting by advertisers was a particular form of microtargeting which used different methods of communications to interact with and attempt to influence prospective voters.

Livestream

“The data used to target and segment individuals may be demographic, geographic and/or behavioural in nature, in addition to richer sources of data gathered from the individual themselves, such as as information on their existing political views, personal opinions, lifestyle choices, and information indicative of personality type,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the objective of data protection law is to protect individuals, amongst other things, from the unfair processing of their personal data.

“A key aspect of this fundamental fairness of processing issue is about transparency for individuals as to what information is collected on them, how it is used and who it will be shared with, so that individuals are positioned in a way that means they can actually control the use of their personal data in a meaningful way, for example by opting not to provide information to a particular organisation in the first place.”

Among the issues to be raised before the committee are the recent revelations in relation to the use of social media during and its potential influence on previous and future elections and referendums.

The committee will also scrutinise the Online Advertising and Social Media (Transparency) Bill, 2017.

Officials from Facebook are due to appear before the committee on Tuesday.