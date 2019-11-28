Aviation leasing group opts for Irish cloud-based platform

Irish aviation software company, Cloudcards, has signed a major partnership deal with Canadian owned, Irish-based company CAE Parc Aviation, that will see the leasing group use its aircraft transition and inspection tool, Cards.

Cards is a cloud-based software platform used in more than 300 aircraft transition projects worldwide to manage the delivery and redelivery of leased aircraft, as well as inspection and maintenance projects.

It allows both remote and on-site auditing of aircraft documentation as well as physical aircraft inspection via its mobile application.

The Limerick-headquartered company, which was founded by brothers Brian and Barry Fitzgerald in 2013, recently opened an office in Dublin.