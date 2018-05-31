Apple NFC update to allow iPhone to unlock car and pay bus fare

The NFC (near-field communication) chip embedded in the iPhone 6 and upwards enables cashless, contactless payment with Apple Pay.

This chip is reportedly getting an update that will allow it to interact with NFC-enabled doors and unlock them with a swish of your phone.

According to The Information, Apple is expected to make an announcement next month detailing this update and its functionality, which is said to have applications including unlocking car doors and paying public transport fares.

Built-in security

NFC has built-in security because information stored on the chip is isolated from data stored within the phone’s main memory.

All will be revealed at WWDC 2018 from June 4th to 8th when iOS 12 and its new features will be announced. This NFC functionality is already in use among Apple employees in Cupertino who can access their office using an iPhone.

https://www.theinformation.com/articles/apple-to-expand-secure-wireless-chip-beyond-payments