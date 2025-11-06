Cork Pride festival firm set to go into liquidation next week, court hears

The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival CLG is set to go into liquidation next week, the High Court has heard.

A creditors’ meeting has been called for next Wednesday and a dispute over disciplinary moves against the only full-time employee of the company will have to be dealt with by the liquidator, Eoin Clifford SC, for the firm, said.

Last June, Kery Mullaly, a business developer who was employed to prepare and obtain sponsorship of the annual pride festival, was granted an injunction lifting his suspension more than a year ago over allegations of misconduct pending full hearing of his action.

When the case last returned to court last month, Mr Justice Brian Cregan said it was “crying out for mediation”.

However, following Mr Clifford’s remarks on Thursday the judge adjourned the matter again for two weeks.

Cliona Kimber SC, for Mr Mullaly, said there would still have to be an order for costs in the case.

Mr Justice Cregan said counsel would have to apply to the liquidator for that.

Mr Mullaly, of Market Street, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, claims he was suspended on September 13th, 2024, without any prior notice of eight misconduct allegations against him. He vehemently denies the claims.

Allegations include one that he attended the Electric Picnic Festival while on certified sick leave, another that he had “no regard” for the chairperson and board members and a claim that he was aggressive and pressuring to Irish Water when seeking its sponsorship.

It was also claimed unnamed members of the festival board were approached by unnamed sponsors complaining about Mr Mullaly’s behaviour and withdrawing sponsorship.

The board later decided the investigator would only look at three allegations including the Electric Picnic attendance and his contract of employment.

It was alleged he drafted his own contract giving him €2,000 a month for work on preparing the festival and €100 an hour for work on securing sponsors and fundraising streams. He said the contract was reviewed and signed by the then treasurer of the board.

He said, in an affidavit, he worked with the festival since 2011, first as a volunteer and later as an independent contractor. In 2021, he was made an employee by the board.

He said the allegations against him were contrived to cause him maximum stress and anxiety which they have done.