Two men charged in connection with Drogheda Ipas fire

The International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre in Drogheda, Co Louth, in which a fire was started on Halloween night. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Two man have been charged in connection with a fire at accommodation housing asylum seekers in Drogheda, Co Louth on Halloween night.

The men, both in their 20s, were being questioned throughout Thursday and are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court.

In a brief earlier statement, investigating officers said one of the men had been arrested on Wednesday night and the other on Thursday.

They were subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

Investigations are ongoing into the fire which occurred at an International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre on Friday, October 31st, during which a number of people had to be rescued from an upper floor.

More to follow…