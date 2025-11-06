Courts

Two men charged in connection with Drogheda Ipas fire

Suspects arrested on Wednesday and Thursday and held for questioning

The International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre in Drogheda, Co Louth, in which a fire was started on Halloween night. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre in Drogheda, Co Louth, in which a fire was started on Halloween night. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Thu Nov 06 2025 - 20:531 MIN READ

Two man have been charged in connection with a fire at accommodation housing asylum seekers in Drogheda, Co Louth on Halloween night.

The men, both in their 20s, were being questioned throughout Thursday and are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court.

In a brief earlier statement, investigating officers said one of the men had been arrested on Wednesday night and the other on Thursday.

They were subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

READ MORE

‘My commute is at the outer reaches of feasibility’: The student who travels 300km a day

Caelan Doris returns to lead much-changed Ireland team for visit of Japan

All bets are off as gambling virus runs rampant through US sports

Patrick Freyne: In All’s Fair, I genuinely worry that Kim Kardashian might be flammable

Investigations are ongoing into the fire which occurred at an International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre on Friday, October 31st, during which a number of people had to be rescued from an upper floor.

More to follow…

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter