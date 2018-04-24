Apple and Donohoe clear final hurdle for repayment of €14bn

Apple will place the first tranche of its € 13 billion Irish tax bill in an escrow account next month, Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe has confirmed.

Mr Donohoe said that he would be signing the escrow framework deed, which sets out the legal agreement regarding the recovery of the alleged state aid with the US tech giant later today.

It is anticipated that Apple will make a series of unspecified payments into the account over the next six months with the full €13 billion recovered by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

“This is a significant milestone with regard to the commencement of the recovery of the alleged Stare aid, as the escrow framework deed is the overarching agreement which will govern the collection and eventual payment of funds,” Minister Donohoe said.

The European Commission ruled in 2016 that Apple had received unfair tax incentives from Ireland and ordered it to pay € 13 billion in back taxes to the Irish Stare.

Both Apple and the Government are appealing the Commission’s ruling on the grounds Apple’s tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law.

“The Government fundamentally disagrees with the ruling of the Commission. However, as committed members of the EU, Ireland is intent on complying with our binding legal obligations in this regard,” Minister Donohoe said.

“This is the largest recovery fund of its kind ever to be established and due to the complexity of such, together with our duty to comply with Eau procurement rules, it is taken some time to get to this point,” he said.

Bank of New York Mellon has been selected as preferred tenderer for the provision of escrow agency and custodian services while Amundi, Blackrock Investment and Goldman Sachs has been selected as preferred tenderers to manage the money.