US tech giant Cisco to add 100 new jobs in Ireland

San Jose-based technology giant Cisco is planning to create 100 new jobs at its operation in Ireland, including 30 software development roles in Galway to boost its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the internet of things.

In addition Cisco has added Ireland to its Country Digital Acceleration programme, to support increased levels of digitisation in the economy here.

The Nasdaq-listed firm first established in Ireland in 1999 and now has 300 staff based in Dublin and Galway. The company said the new roles would be based in its office in Dublin as indirect hires in partnership with US business-to-business sales and marketing company N3, and at its cloud collaboration research and development operation in Galway in the voice, video and chat collaboration space.

Speaking with The Irish Times, Cisco’s global chairman and chief executive, Chuck Robbins, praised the company’s Irish operation. “We have a great set of employees here,” he said. “We view Ireland as a country that we should, could and will continue to invest in because of the talent here, and the culture here creates an environment where the morale makes it a great place to work.”

‘Pivotal’ Ireland

In terms of Country Digital Acceleration, Mr Robbins said Cisco would support Ireland’s “ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation”.

“Ireland is at a pivotal point, with nearly one million additional people anticipated to be living and working in the country by 2040. Technology has the power to help the nation accelerate its digital future and advance its social, economic and cultural development.”

Cisco said its digital acceleration programme here would focus on infrastructure, industry and digital skills.

In infrastructure, the company said it would collaborate with public and private sector organisations to help realise the benefits of digital infrastructure for communities and organisations across the country.

Cisco said it would work with government and industry to help support digital innovation in key sectors such as manufacturing and mobility, and in addressing key issues such as cybersecurity.

It is also launching an initiative to help provide free access to digital skills training for everyone in Ireland.