ChargeWrite+ pen allows you to charge your phone as well as write

The ChargeWrite+ pen has two main functions: writing and charging, as the name suggests. The device has a rechargable power bank built in that plugs into any micro USB or lightning adapter. It also has a built-in external 16GB flash memory drive so you can take your data with you. How much extra time you’ll get out of it depends on what type of smartphone you have – and how big the battery is. The ChargeWrite+ has a 650mAh battery, which won’t get you a full charge for the majority of phones. But it is more of an “in case of emergency” device than a replacement for your high-capacity power bank. Still, this may be a case of trying to do too much.

https://shopbkey.com/