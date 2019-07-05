Additional €100m in funding announced for disruptive technologies

Irish start-ups and more established tech companies will be able to tap an additional €100 million from a Government fund to work on projects focused on cutting edge technology.

The funding is being made available under the State’s Disruptive Techologies Innovation fund, a €500 million programme run by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation with support from Enterprise Ireland.

The latest tranche is for three-year projects that involve partnerships between industry and researchers with a minimum ask of €1.5 million per application required.

Projects have to focused on select areas, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart manufacturing, and sustainable food production and processing.

Disruptive technologies are technologies that are seen to have the potential to significantly alter markets and/or the way that businesses operate. While they may involve new products or processes, such technologies can also involve the emergence of alternative business models.

Some €75 million in funding has already been allocated to 27 projects under the the programme, covering everything from household electricity generation, sepsis treatments, coastal flooding supports and medical 3D printing.

Applications for the second round of funding must be submitted to the department by 3pm on Wednesday, September 18th.