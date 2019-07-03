SoSueMe founder’s beauty firm sees profits soar by over €900,000

Profits soared by more than €900,000 last year at the cosmetic product company co-owned by the businesswoman behind the fashion and lifestyle blog SoSueMe, Suzanne Jackson.

New accounts filed by Ms Jackson’s SanFran Cosmetics Ltd to the end of December last show the profits for the company were up from the €749,469 reported for 2017.

Ms Jackson (34) is the founder and chief executive of the beauty brand SOSUbySJ. She set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010 and is a co-director of SanFran Cosmetics Ltd along with businessman Fran O’Gorman. They each own a 50 per cent stake in the company, which sells Ms Jackson’s branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products. Staff costs at the company more than doubled last year from €128,857 to €367,816.

Separate accounts by Ms Jackson’s Sosueme Ltd show that it recorded profits of €574,847 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018. Staff costs at that company totalled €125,228 and this included directors’ pay of €67,852.

The SoSueMe Facebook page has more than 300,000 followers, while Ms Jackson’s Instagram account has more than 230,000 followers.