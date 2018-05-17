8-Bit partners with Trust Gaming for second retro gaming conference

Irish retro gaming conference 8-Bit has partnered accessory firm Trust Gaming for its upcoming conference this summer.

The family-friendly event is set to hold its second event on July 28th and 29th, at Dublin’s Griffith College campus. More than 1,200 people attended the inaugural event in October 2017, which provided a free arcade area, more than two dozen retro consoles, tournaments, panels and face-painting, along with hosting the National Computer and Video Game Museum.

“8-Bit’s brand is about trust and about vision and similar ideals and Trust Gaming exceeds those brand messages in everything they do,” said founder and chief executive Graeme Moore.

YouTube workshops

This summer’s event will see the conference take up the entire campus, more than doubling capacity to 2,500, offering a full arcade set-up and retro gaming area, daily tournaments, live music, podcast and YouTube workshops and retro vendors.

“At Trust Gaming our brand means everything to us. 8-Bit has shown that not only can they deliver on a great event but they care about the people they work with, their guests and their partners and we want to be a part of that. Through 8-Bit we believe we can further grow our brand image throughout Ireland, ” said Trust Gaming’s Mario DeJager.