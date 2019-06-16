Seen&Heard: Revenue ponders crackdown on Airbnb hosts

The Revenue is carrying out an analysis of Airbnb hosts as it considers launching a widespread audit crackdown on the service, according to the Sunday Independent. The Revenue may escalate its focus on “short-term accommodation” service following a letter campaign last year. The Independent says the agency told a meeting of accounting and legal representatives that it was conducting a review of this phase of the campaign with a view to making a decision on a compliance project.

Developer walked away from housing deal

The Independent also reports the Department of Housing saying there “is always a risk” that developers will renege on agreements to build social housing. This follows on the news that a developer walked away from a deal to sell 36 units to an approved housing body. The developer has since decided to sell the units privately.

Three Ireland

Three Ireland has pulled out of the bidding for BT Ireland, leaving a number of private equity firms and pension funds to scrap over the State’s second-largest fixed-line telecoms company, the Sunday Times reports.

Three was viewed as the leading potential trade buyer of BT’s Irish subsidiary. BT manages part of Three’s mobile network here, and a sale would have allowed the company to bring the activity in-house.

RTÉ Guide sale?

The paper also reports that Enda O’Coineen, who bought the Sunday Business Post last year, has expressed an interest in buying the RTÉ Guide magazine from the state broadcaster. RTÉ recently appointed accountants KPMG to review options for the magazine, a process that is expected to lead to a sale.

Surge in limited partnerships

The Companies Registration Office has said that the number of limited partnerships being formed is abnormally high after a surge of more than a third in the space of two years, according to the Sunday Business Post.

The State body made the comments in its annual report which showed that 337 partnerships were registered in 2018. The report comes as the Department of Finance last week announced plans for a revamp of investment limited partnership rules to pave the way for hedge funds to invest in the State.

Ticket reseller Viagogo

The US boss of Viagogo, the ticket reselling platform that has faced censure in Britain for selling practices, warned that up to 100 new jobs in its Limerick office could be his by planned new anti-touting laws, the Post reports.

The proposed Prohibition of Above Cost Ticket Touting Bill is at the second stage and it has been suggested it could be introduced this year.