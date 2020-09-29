Seán Quinn on rebrand, Irish golf tourism wipeout, and probate changes

Veteran businessman Seán Quinn has said that it is “hard to believe” that executives who ran his one-time business Quinn Industrial Holdings were now changing its name to Mannok. Simon Carswell reports on his reaction.

Irish golf tour operators are warning that the estimated €270 million market faces “complete wipeout” unless the Government eases travel restrictions and provides financial support to the industry. Mark Paul reports.

Growth in the cost of building commercial property slowed dramatically in the first half of this year due to Covid-19, figures from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland show. Colin Gleeson has the details.

The controversy over former junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy becoming chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers is unlikely to simply blow over, notes Cantillon.

The mortgage repayment breaks introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic will not be extended beyond the end of this month and the banks will instead deal with distressed borrowers on a case-by-case basis, the Government has said. Colin Gleeson and Pat Leahy have the details.

Probate is changing: What does that mean for you? Joanne Hunt answers this question in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A a reader asks if their tracker mortgage will be at risk if Ulster Bank in the Republic is closed by its UK parent? Dominic Coyle has the answer.

In Media & Marketing, Laura Slattery says Dublin Bus, the workhorse of the capital’s public transport system, needs major investment from the Government rather than the planned brand refresh.

Fast-growing mobile bank N26, which has more than 100,000 Irish customers, has appointed Irishwoman Adrienne Gormley as its chief operating officer. Charlie Taylor reports.

