Ryanair results, Objections to Donnybrook apartments, and ComReg’s lack of staff

In breaking news this morning, Ryanair profits fell 20 per cent to €319 million in the three months ended June 30th on lower air fares and higher costs. Barry O’Halloran reports

Barry is also writing about some 70 objections that have been lodged with Dublin City Council in opposition to a plan by property player Avestus to construct 94 apartments on a site of less than half a hectare on Eglinton Road in Donnybrook.

ComReg is seriously understaffed with an additional 70 employees needed to help it carry out its duties, Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has been warned by Alto, the telecoms lobby group. Charlie Taylor has the details

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says there is now a 50 per cent chance of a no-deal Brexit with businesses in the UK now activating contingency plans and sterling sliding gradually.

