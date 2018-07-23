Ryanair profits fell 20% to €319 million in first quarter

Ryanair profits fell 20 per cent to €319 million in the three months ended June 30 on lower air fares and higher costs, the airline said on Monday.

The Irish carrier’s revenue rose 9 per cent to €2.08 billion in the quarter from €1.9 billion during the same three months last year.

Passenger numbers increased 7 per cent to 37.6 million in the period – the first quarter of Ryanair’s financial year – from 35 million in the same period in 2018.

Profit after tax fell 20 per cent to €319 million in the first quarter from €397 million. Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, noted that the airline had previously indicated that it expected profits to fall.

He said that the drop was due to lower air fares, higher oil prices and pilot costs and the fact that half the Easter weekend fell outside the quarter this year.

“Traffic grew 7 per cent to 37.6 million despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by air-traffic control staff shortages and air-traffic control strikes,” Mr O’Leary added.

He pointed out that the airline sold 96 per cent of the seats on its aircraft, which he said was an industry leading load factor.

Ryanair continues to expect that profits for the full year, which ends on March 31 2019, will be between €1.25 billion and €1.35 billion.

However, Mr O’Leary said that fares for the three months to the end of September would rise by just 1 per cent, against 4 per cent previously guided, due to a weaker environment and the impact of crew strikes.