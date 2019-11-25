Rising air fares, Ding expansion, and PrepayPower’s dividend

Air fares could rise by up to 30 per cent in the coming years as the EU increases taxes on aviation, economist Colm McCarthy has warned. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Ding, the mobile phone top-up group founded by Irishman Mark Roden, is planning a major expansion of its headcount and services. Mark Paul reports.

Irish energy provider PrepayPower has paid a €17 million dividend to its owners in the current financial year. Laura Slattery goes through the numbers.

Leading Irish PR agency Drury Porter Novelli recorded a 13 per cent increase in profits last year, to more than €500,000. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

The Conservatives and Labour are making various grand promises to the UK electorate but finding solutions to the problems of housing, health and education are beyond the capacity of political leaders, says Chris Johns.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark says companies would benefit hugely from offering sabbaticals to their leaders.

