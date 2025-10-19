Two men charged with firearms offences in Carlow denied bail

The men appeared at a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men charged in connection with major firearms offences in Carlow have been denied bail.

John Brannigan (45), of Upper Bason Street, Dublin 8, was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs and related criminal activity in Carlow on October 10th last.

Mark O’Sullivan (44), of 2 Keranstown, Bennekerry, Co Carlow, appeared in connection with seven charges relating to firearms offences before Judge John Cheatle at a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Sunday.

The charges arose following an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs and related criminal activity in Carlow. Gardai searched a number of properties on October 16th and 17th, 2025, and seized a viable suspect device, four firearms and suspected cocaine with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis worth €10,000.

Mr O’Sullivan was charged with having control of a pipe bomb on October 16th at Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Co Carlow.

He was also charged with possession of a Derringer pistol, two 3D-printed firearms and ammunition.

Det Garda Kayleigh Milward told the court that when the individual charges were put to the accused, he replied: “I apologise for my behaviour and to anyone who was in danger.”

Gardaí objected to bail for the accused, who is a carer for his 85-year-old mother.

Judge Cheatle remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link at Carlow District Court on Wednesday next, October 22nd.

Mr Brannigan has been charged with possession of a firearm, a Derringer pistol, on October 16th at New Oak Estate in Carlow. He was also charged with the possession of two rounds of ammunition.

Det Garda John Moulton told the court that when the charges were put to the accused he made no response to each charge. Gardaí again objected to bail.

Judge Cheatle said he would refuse bail, remanding the accused to appear before Carlow District Court on Wednesday next, October 22nd, via video link.

Judge Cheatle granted legal aid in respect of both accused.