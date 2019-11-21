Ronan gets permission for extra floor in Tara Street development

One of the country’s best-known developers, Johnny Ronan, has secured planning permission to add another floor on the tallest permitted building in Dublin.

Dublin City Council gave the green light for the additional floor to Tanat Ltd’s planned tower overlooking the Liffey at Tara Street which will extend the number of hotel rooms within the hotel component of the scheme from 107 to 157.

The Tanat plan for the additional floor does not increase the overall 88m height of the building.

The Ronan Group has commenced the required demolition works on site for the scheme and is aiming to complete the project by the fourth quarter of 2021.

The revised hotel layout will increase the overall floor area in the tower from 16,557sq m to 17,992sq m, comprising of 5,784sq m of hotel accommodation; 9,670sq m gross floor area of office accommodation and 361sq m gross floor area of restaurant accommodation.

The number of floors will increase from 22 to 23 plus mezzanine level.

Slender design

A planning report lodged by the Ronan Group with the city council states that the slenderness and architectural design quality of the permitted development is maintained with the new plan.

The report also states the proposed alterations are negligible in the overall design development of the scheme and will not impact on the quality of the public realm.

The report states that the proposed building is a bespoke design and will significantly enhance the city economically and architecturally.

The Tara Street tower is one of five large-scale projects the Ronan Group is constructing in the capital. The others are located at SalesforceTower; the 120,000sq ft Samuel Hotel at Spencer Place; a Spencer Place residential project of more than 500 units; and Facebook’s Ballsbridge office development.