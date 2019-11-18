Brexit hits Kingspan sales but still on track for growth

Kingspan continues to expect full-year trading profit to increase 10 per cent to €490 million versus 2018, despite witnessing a decline in sales in the third quarter.

The building material group said sales in the nine months to the end of September were up 8 per cent to €3.43 billion compared to the same period a year earlier with growth slowing to 2 per cent in the July to September period.

It said revenues in its insulated panel business was up 9 per cent in the first nine months with underlying sales up 2 per cent versus last year. The company said sales were up 1 per cent in the third quarter alone as it experienced a 15 per cent reduction in order intake in Britain linked to Brexit.

Insulation board sales to the end of September were 3 per cent higher, with revenues falling 2 per cent in the third quarte on the back of an easing of sales in Britain, Ireland and Germany.

“Overall, our end markets are fragile reflecting an uncertain global macro backdrop. In particular, we are mindful of the deterioration in sentiment in some markets most notably in the UK. This is likely to influence sales activity in the first quarter of 2020 at least,” it said.

Net debt at the end of September was €622.5 million, Kingspan added.