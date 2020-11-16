Vodafone increasingly confident after resilient first half

Vodafone Group, the world’s second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a “resilient” first half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19. However, its Irish arm reported a 6.4 per cent decline in service revenue on the back of increased competition and lower roaming revenues.

Vodafone nudged up the target range for adjusted core earnings to between €14.4 billion and €14.6 billion for its 2021 financial year, compared to €14.5 billion for the previous year.

For the six months to the end of September, its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9 per cent to €7 billion on a 2.3 per cent drop in group revenue to €21.4 billion, as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and handset sales.

Chief executive Nick Read said the results underlined “increased confidence” in the outlook and demonstrated progress in increasing customer loyalty, growing its fixed broadband base and delivering 5G efficiently through network sharing.

Service revenue declined by 2.4 per cent, driven by lower roaming and visitor revenue, lower prepaid top-ups, notably in Portugal and Greece, and increased competition in Ireland and Greece.

In Ireland, lower roaming and visitor revenue and higher competitive intensity saw service revenue fall by 6.4 per cent to €396 million, down from €424 million in the same period the previous year. Falling revenue was partially offset by an increase in the mobile contract customer base following the successful launch of unlimited data tariffs.

The slight upgrade to the outlook compared to a previous forecast for full-year core earnings to be “flat to slightly down” on the previous year, and analysts were forecasting on average €14.37 billion.

Vodafone also confirmed its full-year free cashflow guidance of at least €5 billion before spectrum and restructuring costs on Monday. (Additional reporting Reuters)