Danny Mullen’s late show earns Dundalk a point away to Shamrock Rovers

LOI Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Lopes 19) Dundalk 1 (Mullen 90)

Deprived of victory by late, late goals in their opening two games, newly promoted Dundalk scored a dramatic 90th-minute goal of their own to earn no more than they deserved in taking a point from champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Though well in the game throughout, Dundalk trailed to Roberto Lopes’ first-half effort as referee Aaron O’Dowd’s watch ticked into the the final minute.

Despite having had 17-year-old defender Vincent Leonard sent off on 76 minutes the visitors, roared on throughout by some 600 travelling fans, kept playing till the death.

They forced a corner off Hoops’ midfielder Matt Healy. Bobby Burns arced his delivery in on top of Rovers’ goalkeeper Ed McGinty who dropped it at the feet of Danny Mullen for the substitute to hook to the net from two yards out.

Displaying the considerable depth of his squad, Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley made no fewer than eight changes from Friday’s convincing home win over St Patrick’s Athletic, including a Hoops debut for recent loan signing Tunmise Sobowale at right-wingback

Dundalk also rang the changes with five from their draw with Drogheda United the same night, as Ciaran Kilduff’s side started positively, passing the ball with confidence.

Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan is tackled by Dundalk’s Vincent Leonard. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

And it was Rovers who had the early defending to do, Lee Grace stretching to put Tyreke Wilson’s dangerous low cross out for the game’s first corner after he’d been cleverly played in behind by skipper Daryl Horgan.

Wilson was slipped in again on 10 minutes, a deflection taking the sting out of his shot to give McGinty a comfortable save.

Rovers soon settled, Sobowale glancing a header wide from a Jack Byrne free kick.

His captain Lopes would soon show the new recruit where the target is, putting Rovers in front on 19 minutes from an almost identical scenario.

Byrne opted to whip his free into the near post this time with Lopes arriving on cue, out-jumping Tyreke Wilson to flick a header past Conor Kearns to the far corner of his net.

Their tails up, Rovers might have been two goals to the good five minutes later.

Healy threaded a perfectly weighed ball through for the run of Michael Noonan, the 17-year-old thwarted by some excellent goalkeeping from Kearns who was quickly out to save at the striker’s feet.

Rovers dominated the ball for much of the remainder of the half, Burke coming close when his header from a Byrne corner flew over the crossbar.

Rovers’ Roberto Lopes celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with Jack Byrne. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dundalk remained no little threat though, almost punishing sloppy play out from the back by Rovers three minutes before the interval.

Grace’s poor ball to Byrne gifted Horgan possession. The Dundalk veteran advanced only to fail to make the most of the opportunity in shooting straight at McGinty.

As in the first, Dundalk started the second half intently, Gbemi Arubi not far off target from a Declan McDaid cross 10 minutes in.

The game remained tight until the 76th minute when Dundalk were reduced to 10 men. Though booked for a bodycheck foul on Lopes minutes earlier, Lilywhites’ Leonard received a straight red card for hauling back Hoops’ substitute Aaron Greene.

Rovers piled on the pressure as they searched for a second killer goal, with Adam Brennan, the hero of Friday’s night’s win, bringing a parry save from Kearns.

But there was to be a sting in the tail of a keenly-contested contest as Dundalk got no more than they deserved with Mullen’s late equaliser.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Matthews, Lopes, Grace; Sobowale, Healy, Malley (Watts, 66), Byrne (Mulraney, 75), Clarke (Brennan, 66); Burke (Ozhianvuna, 75); Noonan (Greene, 75).

Dundalk: Kearns; JR Wilson, Warren, Leonard, T Wilson; Groome (Buckley, 58), Dervin (Cornwall, 78); McDaid (Kenny, 69), Teahan (Burns, 69), Horgan; Arubi (Mullen, 58).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,352.