Prominent publican’s son and daughter plead guilty to assault at four-star Co Limerick hotel

A daughter and son of prominent publican Charlie Chawke pleaded guilty on Monday to assault causing harm to two men at the four-star Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick.

Alison Chawke (41) of The Beeches, Holywell, Goatstown, Dublin 14, and her brother Bill Chawke (31) of Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, were arraigned before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court; each admitted one count of assault.

Alison Chawke pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to John McHugh on November 9th, 2023. Bill Chawke pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Gerard Cox on the same date.

The two defendants pleaded guilty on a full facts basis, the court heard.

Previously Newcastle West District Court heard that Alison Chawke allegedly gouged the eyes of one victim and kicked the other victim in the head a number of times before biting him on the side of his face.

The court in Newcastle West also heard that she allegedly threw a pint glass at the two victims and a number of others who tried to intervene in the attack.

The court heard that Bill Chawke allegedly threw punches at both victims and that he gouged the eyes of one of them and hit his head off a bar counter at the hotel.

The Dunraven Arms is a well known and prestigious hotel that has hosted members of the British royal family, US presidents and Hollywood movie stars.

Prosecuting Garda Ronan Hayes of Adare Garda station previously gave evidence of arresting and charging the two defendants.

Alison Chawke was represented by senior counsel Mark Nicholas and Bill Chawke was represented by barrister Henry Kelly, instructed by solicitor Michael Finucane.

Prosecuting barrister Lily Buckley, instructed by County Limerick State Solicitor Brendan Gill, said the court would see CCTV footage of the assaults on the night and hear victim impact statements from the two victims.

Judge Simon McAleese remanded the two defendants on continuing bail to appear before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for a further hearing on March 6th.