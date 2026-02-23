Judge to consider whether Enoch Burke family members were in contempt of court

Enoch Burke's sister Ammi and their mother Martina outside court in December 2024. Photograph: Collins Courts

The High Court will consider if members of Enoch Burke’s family were in contempt of court when a judge temporarily suspended a hearing last week due to their behaviour.

Judge Brian Cregan temporarily suspended the proceedings relating to Burke’s challenge to a disciplinary panel convened to hear his appeal against his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School, Co Westmeath. Burke and several family members had interrupted the hearing.

On Monday, the judge told Burke’s mother, Martina, and his sister, Ammi, they could represent themselves or get legal representation for the hearing on Wednesday.

Addressing the two women, the judge said he would hear them on the matter.

Burke’s mother, Martina, stood in court and said she “will always speak out when injustice is done”.

Enoch Burke arriving at the High Court last month. Photograph: Collins Courts

“It is my duty as a parent,” she said.

The judge said the pair would be given the full right of audience when the case came before the court.

Cregan also made a production order for jailed teacher Burke to join the proceedings on Wednesday by video-link when the issue of costs would be decided in relation to his challenge to the membership of the disciplinary appeals panel.

Last week, Cregan ruled the case was moot, or pointless.

The judge made the ruling in circumstances where two of the panel’s three members had resigned, and the remaining member accepted that she could play no further role in the jailed schoolteacher’s appeal.

The ruling means a new panel must be appointed to hear Burke’s appeal against his dismissal. It will be the third panel convened to hear the appeal.

Last January Burke was sent back to jail for contempt of court for disobeying a High Court judge’s orders to stay away from the school.