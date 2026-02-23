Business

Logistics group and landlord sue each other over losses due to alleged delays in renovation

Primeline Group, accused of withholding rent, says renovation was poorly carried out with business interrupted for 16 months longer than promised

Primeline manages more than 1.5 million square metres of warehouse space, including two units at Cloverhill at the centre of the dispute. Photograph: iStock
Primeline manages more than 1.5 million square metres of warehouse space, including two units at Cloverhill at the centre of the dispute. Photograph: iStock
Mon Feb 23 2026 - 17:192 MIN READ

Two companies are suing one another in relation to losses and unpaid rent allegedly due to delays in carrying out major renovation works at a logistics centre in Dublin.

Primeline Vine Ltd and Primeline Logistics Unlimited Company are suing Green Urban Logistics Airways over the alleged delays in work on two units in Cloverhill Industrial Estate. Green Urban is, in turn, suing the Primeline companies for unpaid rent and service charges.

Both cases were admitted to the Commercial Court list on Monday by Judge Mark Sanfey on consent of the parties, represented by Bernard Dunleavy, for Primeline, and Niall Buckley for Green Urban.

The parties also agreed that an application for summary judgment by Green Urban for alleged unpaid rent and service charges could be dealt with before a hearing to consolidate both sets of proceedings. That case comes back in April.

READ MORE

Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

MMA fighter and chef charged over ‘ferocious’ Temple Bar attack are refused bail

Nikita Hand set to be awarded damages after former neighbours fail to respond to lawsuit

The trouble with the Deposit Return Scheme: ‘They’re sitting on a pile of unclaimed deposits’

The Primeline Group is one of the largest independent Irish providers of logistics, sales and marketing services, managing more than 1.5 million square metres of warehouse space which is used to store and deliver goods for its customers. The Cloverhill premises was used to store and deliver goods for customers including GS Medical, May Materials, Musgraves and Imagine.

In its proceedings, it says that repeated delays by the landlord of Cloverhill, Green Urban, in renovating the units has caused Primeline an estimated annual revenue loss of €6.7 million.

It says the renovation project was initially scheduled to conclude in July 2024 but it was not until a year later, July 2025, that Primeline got full access to one of the units and it was August 2025 by the time it got into the second unit. The contractor engaged by the landlord to carry out the works did not conclude all works and vacate the units until November 2025.

It also says a substantial portion of the renovation work was carried out in an unsatisfactory manner. It is suing Green Urban for alleged breach of contract, misrepresentation and misstatement.

Green Urban, part of Palm Capital Dublin Ltd, which is an investor and developer of premium logistics hubs across Europe, is seeking summary judgment against Primeline Vine for just over €1 million and against Primeline Logistics for some €395,000, as well as sums for interest.

It says the money is owed by the Primeline companies which, from around September 2025, failed or refused to pay rent and service charges on both units.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning