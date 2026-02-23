Logistics group and landlord sue each other over losses due to alleged delays in renovation

Primeline manages more than 1.5 million square metres of warehouse space, including two units at Cloverhill at the centre of the dispute. Photograph: iStock

Two companies are suing one another in relation to losses and unpaid rent allegedly due to delays in carrying out major renovation works at a logistics centre in Dublin.

Primeline Vine Ltd and Primeline Logistics Unlimited Company are suing Green Urban Logistics Airways over the alleged delays in work on two units in Cloverhill Industrial Estate. Green Urban is, in turn, suing the Primeline companies for unpaid rent and service charges.

Both cases were admitted to the Commercial Court list on Monday by Judge Mark Sanfey on consent of the parties, represented by Bernard Dunleavy, for Primeline, and Niall Buckley for Green Urban.

The parties also agreed that an application for summary judgment by Green Urban for alleged unpaid rent and service charges could be dealt with before a hearing to consolidate both sets of proceedings. That case comes back in April.

The Primeline Group is one of the largest independent Irish providers of logistics, sales and marketing services, managing more than 1.5 million square metres of warehouse space which is used to store and deliver goods for its customers. The Cloverhill premises was used to store and deliver goods for customers including GS Medical, May Materials, Musgraves and Imagine.

In its proceedings, it says that repeated delays by the landlord of Cloverhill, Green Urban, in renovating the units has caused Primeline an estimated annual revenue loss of €6.7 million.

It says the renovation project was initially scheduled to conclude in July 2024 but it was not until a year later, July 2025, that Primeline got full access to one of the units and it was August 2025 by the time it got into the second unit. The contractor engaged by the landlord to carry out the works did not conclude all works and vacate the units until November 2025.

It also says a substantial portion of the renovation work was carried out in an unsatisfactory manner. It is suing Green Urban for alleged breach of contract, misrepresentation and misstatement.

Green Urban, part of Palm Capital Dublin Ltd, which is an investor and developer of premium logistics hubs across Europe, is seeking summary judgment against Primeline Vine for just over €1 million and against Primeline Logistics for some €395,000, as well as sums for interest.

It says the money is owed by the Primeline companies which, from around September 2025, failed or refused to pay rent and service charges on both units.