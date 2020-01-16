Stevie Wonder helps 3Arena to buoyant revenues

Sell-out shows by Drake, Ariana Grande, Elton John and Stevie Wonder helped Dublin’s 3Arena to box-office revenues of €58.6 million last year.

According to figures provided by trade industry journal Pollstar, the Live Nation-owned venue was once more in the top 10 arenas worldwide. It showed that the venue was ranked ninth globally with an aggregate attendance of 827,690 fans from December 2018 to the start of last December. Top-ranked arena worldwide was Madison Square Garden in New York City where 1.66 million attended.

The most lucrative string of gigs at the 3Arena were performed by Drake and Ariana Grande.

Pollstar indicated that Drake generated €3.52 million at the box office from more than 30,000 fans who attended his three gigs last March. Last September, in excess of 38,300 fans attended Ariana Grande’s three gigs where €3.13 million was taken.

The single most lucrative gig for 2019 was performed by Stevie Wonder who generated €1.6 million at the box office for his sold-out gig on September 7th.

Picture This

Canadian crooner Michael Búble’s two June gigs generated €2.04 million.

The best-performing Irish act at the venue was Picture This. The group generated €2.8 million after more than 62,000 fans attended five gigs last March.

The figures also show that Boyzone’s January gig generated €615,670.

Music was not the only draw at the venue last year as Prof Brian Cox’s A Journey into Deep Space generated €449,291 from the sell-out show, where in excess of 8,600 attended.

Wrestling and darts also drew crowds at the venue last year.

The average gross taking for performances at the 3Arena last year was €825,164.

Box-office takings are shared between performer, promoter, ticket seller and venue operator.