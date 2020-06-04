Republic saw third largest decline in retail sales in April

The State recorded the third largest decline in retail sales in the European Union in April, new figures show.

Retail trade volume fell by 21.9 per cent in the Republic versus the previous month, according to data from the EU’s official statistics body, Eurostat. Malta recorded the biggest decrease in sales, down 25.1 per cent. It was followed by Romania, which reported a 22.3 per cent decline.

The only increase in retail sales during April was in Finland, up 0.3 per cent. Volumes in Sweden, where stores have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, were flat.

Overall, the volume of retail trade decreased by 11.7 per cent for the euro zone and by 11.1 per cent for the European Union during the month. On an annual basis, sales were down 19.6 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

Fuel

The biggest declines were in motor fuel and non-fuel products while purchases of food, drinks and tobacco were up by 2.5 per cent in the euro zone and by 1.4 per cent in the EU as a whole.

The largest declines on in retail sales on an annual basis were in France and Spain, which were volumes were down 31.1 per cent and 29.8 per cent respectively.