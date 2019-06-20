‘Record’ year for Dixons Carphone Ireland as investment in online pays off

Dixons Carphone Ireland said it grew 10.9 per cent in the year ended April 29th, 2019, outperforming the market.

The company, which operates the Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands in the market, said it enjoyed a strong financial year.

Driving sales was demand for high-end technology products such as smart TVs, smart home products, and premium-branded kitchen appliances.

The company said its investment in its online operations was paying off, with double-digit growth in online sales and a 20 per cent increase in visitors to the Currys PC World site. Mobile conversion was up almost 30 per cent.

Investing

The company is still investing in bricks and mortar stores, bringing the Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands under one roof in a bid to increase the number of people visiting the stores. Dixons Carphone Ireland said the strategy was a success, but did not give exact figures.

“It has been a record-breaking year for Dixons Carphone in Ireland with both our Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands recording a strong performance,” said Mark Delaney, managing director, Dixons Carphone Ireland.

“We will be launching a new superstore in Sligo later in the year, and we will continue to invest heavily in our online business as we continue to cement our position as Ireland’s leading electrical and technology retailer.”