Arcadia rescue deal approved by creditors, saving thousands of jobs

Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire has won enough backing from landlords to push through restructuring plans that will cut rents, the company said.

If the creditors, including landlords, had failed to support Mr Green’s plan for his group - which includes the Topshop and Dorothy Perkins brands - then it would likely have collapsed into administration.

“Arcadia Group is pleased to announce that all seven of its Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) have today been approved by the required majority of the companies’ creditors, including its pension trustees, suppliers and landlords,” the retailer said. The move saves up to 18,000 jobs. A week ago a creditors’ meeting was adjourned after several landlords chose not to back a plan which would close stores, cut rents and make changes to the funding of the group’s pension schemes.

Mr Green responded on Friday by offering better terms to landlords, with the costs met by Tina Green - his Monaco-based wife and the ultimate owner of the group.

Arcadia’s main landlords are British Land, Intu Properties, Aviva, M&G, Land Securities , Aberdeen Standard and Legal & General.

Mr Green’s plan involves closing about 50 of Arcadia’s 566 UK and Irish stores and rent reductions of 25 per cent to 50 per cent across 194 locations over three years.

It will also see Tina Green invest £50 million of equity into the group and provide affected landlords with the right to a pro-rata share of 20 per cent of any equity value in the group from a future sale. Landlords will also be able to claim from a £40 million creditor fund.

Arcadia will provide £210 million of security over assets for its pension schemes to help close a funding deficit, while Tina Green would also contribute 100 million pounds to the schemes over three years. - Reuters