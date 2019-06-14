Tobacco group Imperial Brands has launched Myblu vape on Irish market

Tobacco group Imperial Brands has launched its Myblu vape on the Irish market, the latest in a line of such products targeting smokers bidding to kick the habit.

“Vapes” heat liquid containing nicotine, allowing the user to inhale the vapour produced. Some European health authorities, including in the UK, agree they are less harmful than smoking, but the Republic has not taken any position.

Imperial, whose better known products include John Player cigarettes, Cohiba cigars and Rizla rolling papers, already sells Myblu in the UK, US and in Europe, where it is the market leader in some countries.

According to Irish head of marketing Carmel Balala, Myblu is already in about 50 per cent of convenience stores here, and the company aims to have it stocked in the rest shortly, as well as specialist vape shops. She stressed that Imperial was aiming the product strictly at adult smokers.

Myblu is a “closed” vape, which means it can only be refilled using cartridges also made by Imperial containing nicotine liquid. More commonly used “open” vapes can be refilled using any nicotine liquid.

US company Juul recently launched a closed vape on the Irish market.