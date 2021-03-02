‘On-demand’ courier company Zendfast to add 40 jobs

Irish courier business Zendfast is to add 40 jobs in the next three years as it seeks to expand its business.

The company said demand had risen 114 per cent in the past year for its on-demand, same day and next day service as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has driven new business its way. It currently employs 35 people.

The current trend for remote working has also benefitted the comany, with an increase in companies shipping documents, laptops, desks, chairs and care packages to employees.

Launched in 2017 by chief executive Declan Murray, Zendfast offers a number of delivery options through a pool of drivers, managed throught the company’s app. The Co-Dublin businessman has been growing the company over the past four years with his son Colin.

Trajectory

“Our business growth had been on a steady trajectory however due to the pandemic the demand from the population for courier delivered goods has of course increased, but so too has the number of businesses who have shifted from business to business delivery to business to consumer delivery,” said Mr Murray.

“A lot of businesspeople plan meticulously, work hard, and have great business ideas; but the ones that survive times of uncertainty are the ones that can adapt quickly to change and circumstances. We have seen many businesses who have used our services or any courier services for the first time doing a pivot from the ‘normal’ target market due to Covid. It is great to see such innovation in these times, and we feel fortunate to be part of their supply chain and to also be in a position to expand our business.”