Lidl Ireland to offer management degree programme

German discount retailer Lidl plans to offer 40 places to employees in Ireland on a management degree programme that will be delivered by Ulster University and Irish Times Training.

The programme will provide retail and logistics managers with an opportunity to attain a degree while receiving on-the-job experience and a full salary.

Lidl is seeking retail and logistics managers who have a minimum of two years’ experience to be part of its inaugural Feed Your Mind programme.

This represents an annual investment of €2.2 million by the grocery company, and will provide positions across Lidl’s 190 stores and warehouses here.

Beginning in October 2018, the programme will offer a two-year, fixed-term contract across the roles of deputy store manager or deputy logistics manager.

It is open to both external applicants and existing Lidl managers and will expose successful applicants to the company’s retail approach, as well as providing a university-accredited foundation degree in management practice.

Commenting on the move, Maeve McCleane, director of human resources at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Our people are our greatest asset, so we are opening the doors on the wealth of experienced management personnel and mentors we already have within the business to new and rising staff. We are keen to give applicants the support they need to develop a long-term career with Lidl.”

Lidl is one of the Republic’s biggest grocery chains, with a market share of 11.7 per cent.