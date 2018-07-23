Mr Price to create 200 jobs over the next three years

Retailer Mr Price is to create 200 jobs over the next three years after it purchased a new midlands distribution facility.

The discount variety chain has purchased the former Nexans (Cable and Wireless) premises on the Cornmaddy Road in Athlone, Co Westmeath. It has been vacant since 2008.

The premises is to house a new centralised distribution centre for the company and will see the consolidation of three existing warehouses in Mayo, Tipperary and Dublin into the 155,000 square foot facility on 15 acres.

It will be responsible for distributing all stock to its 42 stores nationwide and will facilitate its planned expansion to 60 stores over the coming two years.

The distribution centre will become an automated facility which will receive stock from suppliers in Ireland, the UK, mainland Europe and beyond. All stock will be sorted via a radio frequency identification system for redistribution to Mr Price stores.

Mr Price prooperty director Emma Pillion said the centre will give rise to 200 jobs over the next three years, with 80 jobs expected to be filled before Christmas 2018.

“It is anticipated that works will commence in August, with an overall investment in the site up to 2020 exceeding €2.5 million,” she said.

“The distribution centre will also house, in a separate existing building on the site, a picking station for all online sales for the company launching in the first quarter of 2019.

“The company is currently well on track to launch an expanded Mr Price online store. Given the location of the distribution centre, it is expected that Mr Price will be able to offer a next day delivery service in Ireland.”

Ms Pillion said the new structure would make the operations of the company more efficient.

“The economies of scale for the consolidation of all warehouses into one facility will ensure an extremely focused and time-efficient service for the company,” she said.

“Given that there are so many aspects to the company being facilitated on one site, it also means that management/supervision/stock control and internal auditing of the warehouse system will be easier and more effective going forward.

“The location of the site in such close proximity to the motorway, with ease of access to all routes nationwide and the equidistant nature of Athlone to all Mr Price locations is also a distinct advantage to the company.

“Of particular interest to Mr Price is the circulation space on the site, an abundance of parking and turning space for HGV’s, two separate accesses onto the N55 and the additional lands for future expansion.”

Mr Price currently employs 15 people in the existing store in Athlone and employs over 750 staff directly in Mr Price stores throughout Ireland and over 900 staff nationwide.