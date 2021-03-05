Law firm Ashurst opens Dublin office due to Brexit

Ashurst is the latest international law firm to establish an office in Dublin due to Brexit, following in the footsteps of, among others, Dentons, Burgess Salmon, DAC Beachcroft, DLA Piper, Pinsent Masons and Fieldfisher.

The law firm is opening the Dublin office to support its European Union competition law practice, although it also said it was considering offering other services locally in the future.

Partners Euan Burrows, Nigel Parr, Duncan Liddell, Neil Cuninghame and Steven Vaz will split their time between London and Dublin, the firm said.

“Ireland is an attractive destination for business and we are delighted to be opening an office in Dublin,” the company said in a statement.

“The office will be initially used to support our EU competition law practice and we will consider additional services in the future in line with the firm’s growth strategy,” it added.

Ashurst is ranked the 63rd largest legal firm globally and the 12th biggest in the UK by revenue, according to Law. com. It has 241 equity partners with total headcount surpassing 1,500 people.

It reported revenues of £644 million (€746 million) last year with average profit per equity partner of £903,000 (€1.05 million).

Ashurst recently acheived the elite Band 1 status in 10 practice areas in the Chambers and Partners global 2021 rankings. The firm was originally founded in 1822 under the name Ashurst Morris Crisp in London.