Just Eat to cater for increased demand for vegan food

Online food delivery service Just Eat has responded to a “dramatic increase” in the demand for vegan food with the addition of a number of new restaurants to its platform.

The company has added nine new restaurants from the healthy restaurant chain Chopped. They are located in Ballsbridge, Blanchardstown, Baggot St, Camden St, Fairview, Grafton St, the Ilac Centre, Liffey Valley and Tallaght.

Just Eat said the new additions would service a dramatically increased demand for healthy food as well as plant based and vegan food. “This is a trend that is set to continue,” said Just Eat managing director Amanda Roche Kelly.

“It was so interesting to review our trends index for 2017 and see such a spike in demand for more variety, including vegan options.”

The company has also added six new Camile Thai restaurants, which are located in Dun Laoghaire, Pearse Street, Nutgrove, Lucan, Phibsboro and Tallaght.