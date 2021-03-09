Interdepartmental group to see if An Post could deliver more services

A new interdepartmental group is to examine the feasibility of delivering more services, such as road-tax renewals, through the post-office network.

The Government wants to tap into the increased online engagement triggered by the pandemic to see if it could deliver more services digitally.

The group, comprising officials from the Department of the Environment and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, will report back to Government by the end of July.

“Developments in information and communication technology have transformed how Government and citizens interact with each other in recent years and have radically reformed the way in which Government delivers its services,” Minister of State for Postal Services Hildegarde Naughton said.

“The Covid pandemic has seen an increase in online engagement with Government and online systems were key in the swift processing of applications for pandemic supports and other Government services,” she said.

“Government believes An Post has untapped potential to do more and make a further significant contribution across many areas of public, business and community life in Ireland, ” she added.