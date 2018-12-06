Digicel appoints David Lomas as chief financial officer

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel has appointed David Lomas as its group chief financial officer. Mr Lomas joins the Jamaica-headquartered telecoms group from British company Spire Healthcare where he held the same role.

“As we focus on growing Digicel for the future, David’s broad finance, commercial and operational expertise, coupled with his deep knowledge of the telecoms and technology sectors, will be instrumental in delivering our ambitions,” said Mr O’Brien.

Mr Lomas’s experience includes leading several merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions. Before Spire, he spent nine years as chief financial offier for Netherlands-based Elsevier, while he also held senior positions in the UK with telecoms group BT.

Digicel operates in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and the Asia-Pacific region.