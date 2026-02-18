Live: Met Éireann forecasts ‘relentless’ rain in parts of the country with warnings for 18 counties

Main points

Met Éireann status-yellow warning are in place for 18 counties on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning – for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford – came into effect at 11pm on Tuesday and runs until 11pm on Wednesday.

Separately, a status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth until 1pm.

Another separate yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Donegal until 2pm.

The Met Office has issued a rain and snow warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. This is valid until 8pm on Wednesday

France issues red flooding alerts

France has issued red alerts for flooding in three départements as the aftermath of Storm Nils causes chaos across the country.

Flood waters have inundated homes and isolated villages after the Garonne River overflowed its banks, with hydrologists warning that rain is falling on soils that have hit record-breaking levels of saturation.

Météo France said red flood alerts would remain in place on Wednesday in Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne and Maine-et-Loire but the number of counties under orange alert would fall from 14 to 12.

Monique Barbut, minister for the ecological transition, said a state of emergency – necessary to fast-track insurance claims – would be declared once the floods had ended.

France’s floods come after a series of storms have battered Portugal and Spain, leaving at least 16 dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes. - The Guardian

NDFEM issues advice

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) convened a meeting on Tuesday with local authorities, Met Éireann, relevant Government departments, State agencies and utility providers to prepare for the incoming heavy rain and associated flooding risk.

Flooding is a risk across the country due to the current conditions, it said in a statement. Whether or not a yellow rain warning is in place for a county, all areas will remain at risk of flooding.

NDFEM reiterated advice to monitor forecasts and local authority channels; to avoid bypassing Road Closed signs or driving through floodwater; to allow for disruption while commuting; to check on the vulnerable; to stay away from riverbanks and coastal edges, and to stay away from fallen live wires.

Eastern half of the county will get the highest rainfall

Met Éireann senior forecaster Gerry Murphy said there was another band of rain moving slowly up from the southwest across the country on Wednesday, reports Sarah Burns.

Murphy said the eastern half of the country will get the highest rainfall, including in Carlow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and north Louth.

He said between 30 and 50mm of rainfall would be expected in counties with a yellow rain warning.

Murphy said there was 114mm of rainfall in the Phoenix Park in Dublin over the past two weeks, which was “450 per cent of its average” for the first half of February.

“The east of the country has got well above average rainfall,” he said.

Belmullet in Co Mayo and Malin Head in Donegal have had below-average rainfall, but that will change “over the coming week”, he said.

A yellow rain warning is in place or 17 counties in Ireland. Picture: Enda O’Dowd

Siobhán Ryan of Met Éireann, after detailing the weather warnings, said various impacts could be expected including river and coastal flooding and with surface water too, there was potential for difficult travelling conditions.

There was also potential, she said, for falling trees along the east coast with onshore winds on RTÉ’s weather broadcast at 9.30pm.

Rain across the eastern half of the country would be very heavy and persistent at times “with high winds coupled with storm surge and high spring tides leading to the potential for that flooding”.

In a Tuesday night forecast the rain across the eastern half of the country would be “relentless”, she added.

Weather warnings in place

Flood barriers were erected along Eden quay in Dublin as high tide and persistent rain led to safety concerns. Picture: Enda O’Dowd

A yellow wind warning is in place for Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth until 1pm this afternoon. Met Éireann said strong and gusty southeasterly winds combined with high tides may lead to wave overtopping, fallen trees, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.A yellow rain warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford and is valid until 11pm tonight. The national forecaster said rain falling on already saturated ground combined with high river levels will lead to flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.Donegal has been issued with a rain/snow warning valid until 2pm this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times and turn to sleet or snow together with strengthening winds will lead to poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A yellow rain and snow warning has also been issued to Northern Irish counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 8pm this evening.