Industrial action planned by driver testers cancelled following agreement

Industrial action planned by driver testers for this Friday has been cancelled, Fórsa trade union has confirmed.

They had been set to take part in a one-day work stoppage over concerns about uninsured vehicles being presented for driving tests.

They were also due to engage in an indefinite industrial action by refusing to conduct a driving test unless the presenting candidate could produce a valid certificate of insurance.

In January, it was reported that car driving-test waiting times had dropped from about 16 weeks in mid-2024 towards the RSA’s target of 10 weeks, though higher demand in more populous areas was also having an impact. The planned industrial action was expected to have a detrimental effect on waiting times.

However, following an agreement reached with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on Tuesday night, the industrial action has been called off.

Driver testers who are members of Fórsa balloted for industrial action last December. Ninety-five per cent voted in favour of industrial action, on a turnout of 83 per cent. Several rounds of conciliation talks at the had been unable to resolve the issue until now.

Under the terms of the agreement reached this week, Fórsa has withdrawn its strike notice and members will report for work as normal on Friday, the union said in a statement.

The agreement includes interim changes to operating procedures to allow staff to view proof of insurance, a formal assurance that driver testers are fully covered in all aspects of their work, and clearer guidance on procedures following any incident during a driving test.

The agreement also provides for a project plan to give driver testers access to the Irish motor insurance database, with RSA management committing to make the system available within nine months of the necessary regulations being put in place.

Fórsa driver testers will be represented on a working group overseeing the process, alongside the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland and the Department of Transport.