D20 Sports Management posts profit of about €300,000 for 2017

D20 Sports Management, the Dublin-registered sports agency run by former Barcelona and Chelsea football star Deco, recorded a profit last year of about €300,000, according to recently filed accounts. D20’s highest profile client is Liverpool winger Fabinho, who this summer moved to Liverpool for £39 million. Its directors include Deco and Dublin accountant Andy Quinn, who is also a director of the Dublin arm of Gestifute, the agency run by football superagent Jorge Mendes.