Sherry FitzGerald’s takeover of rival Knight Frank cleared by CCPC

Sherry FitzGerald, the country’s biggest residential estate agent, has received regulatory clearance to acquire rival Knight Frank, which specialises in commercial property transactions.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has given Sherry Fitz the green light to acquire HT Meagher O’Reilly Ltd and HT Meagher O’Reilly New Homes Ltd, which trade as Knight Frank.

The CCPC said the deal would not “substantially lessen competition” in the property market. It will publish its full decision at a later date.

Sherry Fitz operates a network of 105 branches, of which 31 are directly owned. It has a market share of about 15 per cent in residential property here, and also owns the Simon Brien agency in Northern Ireland.

Based in Dublin, Knight Frank provides a wide range of services, including sales, lettings, valuations and investment consultancy across both residential and commercial sectors.

Sherry FitzGerald chief: 'For 30 years ... all the government has focused on is first-time buyers'

It will continue to trade under the Knight Frank name.

The deal was first flagged to the CCPC on October 23rd 2025 and was cleared following the first phase of investigation.

This will effectively mark a return to the commercial property market for Sherry Fitz, which exited the space in 2018 when it sold its remaining 80 per cent stake in its commercial property arm to Cushman & Wakefield.

In a recent interview with The Irish Times, Sherry Fitz chief executive Marian Finnegan spoke about the potential growth opportunity of the Knight Frank deal for the agency.

“I would love to see the investment in Knight Frank expanding, going into new business areas, it’s a huge opportunity for them and for us to look at a full service offering in the sector,” she said.

Sherry Fitz is owned by CastleGate, the family office of technology entrepreneur Tommy Kelly, which acquired the business in 2022 for a figure reported to be around €50 million.