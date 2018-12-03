KPMG elects new managing partner to take up role in May

Professional services firm KPMG has elected Seamus Hand as its new managing partner.

Mr Hand will replace Shaun Murphy who will leave the role in May. Mr Murphy was elected managing partner in 2012 and re-elected in 2015.

During his six-year term, KPMG increased revenues by almost 60 per cent and employee numbers by half to almost 3,000.

KPMG said in a statement that it had “successfully come through a period of change” over the last six years.

Mr Hand was elected partner in 2002 and has worked with major clients across the financial services market place. He has specialised in aircraft finance; asset management and banking.

Speaking after his election, Mr Hand said Mr Murphy had led the company “through a period of huge change for the Irish economy”.

Mr Murphy congratulated Mr Hand and said he would work closely with him in the coming months to “provide for a seamless transition”.