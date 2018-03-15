British law firm Lewis Silkin opens Dublin office

British based law firm Lewis Silkin has established a new office in Dublin, providing employment law services and data protection compliance for clients with with operations in Ireland, the EU and further afield.

The company has hired Irish employment law specialists Siobhra Rush and Linda Hynes as partner and managing associate respectively. Both previously worked with Leman Solicitors.

Lewis Silkin chief executive Ian Jeffery said the opening of the office was “a significant step” in the firm’s evolution.

“The new Dublin office is a natural and complementary addition to our existing offering, and further enhances our ability to deliver for clients with operations in Ireland, the wider EU and globally. Going forward, we will continue to review avenues for expansion in Ireland in line with our core specialisms and evolving client requirements.”

The company said the Dublin office would also expand its role within global employment law practice Ius Laboris. Lewis Silkin has offices in London, Oxford, Cardiff and Hong Kong.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan welcomed the opening of the Dublin office, saying it would enable the agency to market Ireland’s international legal services sector to other similar firms.