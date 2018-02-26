Bunzl’s 2017 profit jumps on help from deals, growth in America

British business supplies distributor Bunzl posted a 13 per cent rise in full-year profit, as improvements in trading conditions in the United States and Europe as well as benefits from recent deals supported its growth over the final quarter.

Bunzl’s adjusted profit before tax grew 13 per cent to £542.6 million for the year ended December 31st, ahead of analysts expectations of £530.1 million according to a company-compiled consensus.

Revenue at its North America business rose 10 per cent with increases coming from recent deals.

Bunzl spent £616 million on deals in 2017, it said on Monday.

Reuters