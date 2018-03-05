Morgan McKinley eyes global growth as it restructures management team

Morgan McKinley, the global executive recruitment group founded by Irishman Pat Fitzgerald, has announced a shake-up of its senior management team.

Mr Fitzgerald, who founded the group 30 years ago, is to step back from his chief executive role and will take on the position of executive chairman. Aldagh McDonogh will replace him as group chief executive.

She was since 2010 transformation director at the group, which in addition to having offices in Dublin and Cork operates in Hong Kong, China, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan. It employs 800 and also has bases in France and the United Kingdom.

Morgan McKinley has also hired Shane Doherty as its chief financial officer. He was previously a senior executive at Eir and ran Paddy Power’s online business between 2013 and 2015. He was most recently chief financial officer of renewable energy developer, Gaelectric.

Changes

Mr Fitzgerald said the management changes are part of a “strategic succession programme” which was established by the group’s founders to develop the business.

“These key appointments signal our plans for further growth as a market leading global recruitment business,” Mr Fitzgerald added.

“Our business has evolved constantly over the years and this is a logical progression which will create even further growth in the future. It provides a great opportunity for a next generation of leadership to take the helm.”

Ms McDonogh said that under her leadership, Morgan McKinley is targeting growth “in every region worldwide”.