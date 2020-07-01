Applegreen trading well; completes Welcome Break credit deal

Forecourt retailer Applegreen has continued to trade ahead of its Covid-19 projections for both May and June, it said on Wednesday.

The company made comments as it confirmed the completion of a deal to repurpose £25 million of a dedicated capital expenditure facility into a revolving credit facility for its subsidiary, Welcome Break.

The unit also has over £30 million in available cash, has “substantial liquidity” and is expected to be cashflow positive in June.

Applegreen itself completed a process that converted €52.5 million of the accordion facility in its e banking facilities into a revolving credit facility in May to help it weather the Covid crisis.

It said group performance has also been above expectations over the past two months aided by strong store sales, good fuel margins and cost saving measures.

Cash balances for the group were in excess of €60 million at the end of June with undrawn facilities of €64 million.

“Our absolute focus at present is navigating the various challenges associated with Covid-19 and to ensure we are looking after our people whilst continuing to deliver the essential service we provide to our customers,” Applegreen said.

“The ultimate course of the pandemic remains unclear at this stage, but we are following the relevant guidance from the authorities and taking definitive steps to ensure the group remains well positioned as market conditions recover.”