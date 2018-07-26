Amazon reports 39% jump in revenue for second quarter

Amazon. com reported a 39 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services. The company said its net sales rose to $52.89 billion (€45.4 billion) from $37.96 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the second quarter ended on June 30th, from $197 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, surged about 49 per cent to $6.11 billion, beating the average estimate of $6 billion, according Thomson Reuters.

Amazon employs some 2,500 people in Ireland and said last month that it would create a further 1,000, mostly within Amazon Web Services, which offers services including computer power, database storage and content delivery.

The new jobs will be based at the company’s current Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre and north Co Dublin. – Reuters