Man who sexually assaulted young daughter jailed for 12 years

Bridget O'Reilly, whose father was jailed for 12 years on Monday, said she was happy she got the justice she deserved. Photograph: Getty Images

A man who sexually abused his young daughter and forced her to watch pornography has been jailed for 12 years.

James O’Reilly (63) was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury of oral rape, five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation at the family home in Waterford on dates from 2010 to 2014.

The court heard on Monday that Bridget O’Reilly waived her right to anonymity to allow O’Reilly, of Williamstown Halting Site, Waterford, Co Waterford to be named.

O’Reilly’s son Thomas gave a character reference on his father’s behalf and said he and his mother were in court to support him. O’Reilly is the father of a large family.

Imposing the sentence, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said it was an “egregious breach of trust” by a father towards his daughter.

She said the offending took place over a significant period of time, was “accompanied by a level of violence and threats” and took place in the family home where the a young child should have been safe and protected.

Ms Justice Creedon noted there had been no acknowledgment by O’Reilly of the verdicts, and no expressions of remorse or empathy towards the complainant.

The judge said there was “very little by way of mitigation”, but she noted O’Reilly’s previous convictions do not include sexual offences.

She set a headline sentence of 13 years and suspended the final year for 12 months on strict conditions.

Speaking outside court, Ms O’Reilly said she wanted other children who have been victims of abuse to know that “when one door closes, another one [ ...] will always open”.

“It’s hard but it will get easier at the end. It was not easy, but I’m really happy that I got the justice I deserve,” she said.

Ms O’Reilly, now in her 20s, said she wanted other victims of abuse to know that it’s “not easy, but they will get there”.

An investigating Garda previously told the court the offending occurred when the complainant was aged between six and 10 years old.

The abuse included oral rape and sexual assault, involving inappropriate touching. She was also sexually exploited by being forced to watch pornography by her father and forced to watch him touch his penis.

She said her father would slap and hit her when she did not comply. She said her father was not supposed to do that, that he was meant to love and take care of her. She also said he told her it was her fault because she made him do it.

The case involved four trials. The first was aborted due to a legal issue, in the second, the jury failed to reach agreement and in the third the jury were discharged. In the fourth trial, a jury convicted O’Reilly of all nine charges.

In a victim impact statement, Ms O’Reilly described the devastating effects of the abuse on her life. She said she felt unsafe and worried for her family’s safety. She thanked those who have supported her.

Defence counsel asked the court to consider the comprehensive probation report regarding his client and that O’Reilly had been assessed as at low risk of reoffending. He said O’Reilly has several health issues andasked the court to be as lenient as possible.