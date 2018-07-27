Camile Thai eyes expansion in London, Cork and Dublin

Brody Sweeney’s Camile Thai chain of food delivery and takeaway outlets is planning further expansion in London, Cork and Dublin, after posting strong financial results last year.

The group, which comprises 17 outlets in Ireland, including two in Belfast, and three in London, in 2017 generated profits of about €400,000 and had shareholders’ funds of more than €1.6 million, according to recently filed accounts.

Mr Sweeney, who previously built the O’Brien’s sandwich bar chain, said Camile Thai has secured a new site in Battersea in London, which it hopes to open in October. It opened its third outlet in London two weeks ago.

He said Camile Thai is also completing the fit-out of a new premises in Cork, its first in the city. It will be operated by franchisee Pram Thankappan, who already runs three franchises for the group in Dublin.

Mr Sweeney said the group is also planning a franchised outlet in Navan in Meath and another in Dublin. Further expansion in Northern Ireland is “not a priority” at the moment he said, although he suggested that the chain could eventually have “four or five” restaurants in the Belfast area.

Mr Sweeney said most of its future growth in Ireland would come from franchised outlets, while the company’s expansion in London is via group owned-and-operated outlets.

“We’re quietly confident about London, The brand is being received well,” said Mr Sweeney. “It can be more difficult to operate there and costs can be higher, so this is not yet a full blown rollout. But we are tipping away.”

Mr Sweeney has suggested Camile Thai could grow to more than 100 outlets. It delivers high-end, healthy Thai food, a booming sector of the market. He founded the chain in 2011 after losing control of O’Brien’s in the property crash.